Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,090 Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Griffon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFF. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Griffon Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of GFF stock opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. Griffon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Griffon had a return on equity of 114.46% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $611.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

