Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in FOX by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fox Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.