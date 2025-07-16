Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,429,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 291,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,321,377.65. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 6,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $339,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 123,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,980,923. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,248 shares of company stock worth $2,276,383. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

NYSE BBW opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $672.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBW shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.