Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4,125.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

OSBC stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $829.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.81. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSBC. Stephens cut their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.50 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

