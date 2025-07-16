Alps Advisors Inc. Has $361,000 Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,342.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 269,615 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 72.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 469,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,403,000 after purchasing an additional 198,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,878.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 139,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,473,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

