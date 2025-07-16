Alps Advisors Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.79.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

