Alps Advisors Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iRadimed worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iRadimed by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iRadimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iRadimed by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iRadimed by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of iRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

iRadimed Stock Down 0.4%

iRadimed stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. iRadimed Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $735.31 million, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.91.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. iRadimed’s payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

iRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

