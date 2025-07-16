Alps Advisors Inc. Has $365,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,060 shares of company stock valued at $253,164 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $390.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $252.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.24 and its 200 day moving average is $249.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.