Alps Advisors Inc. Has $365,000 Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Beverage by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in National Beverage by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.81.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $313.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.26 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 49.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

