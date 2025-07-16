Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $362,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,615,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 350.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 518,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,359,000 after buying an additional 403,387 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

In other news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson bought 1,870 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,876.85. This represents a 50.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CFR opened at $132.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.77. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $560.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

