Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $372,000 in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 561.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 141,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 120,226 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $315,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 184,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,931.10. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $933,600 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $759.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.20 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 20.89%.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

