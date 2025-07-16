Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $380,000 in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Esquire Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 53.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 11,851.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 31.37%. Analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,670,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,820.44. The trade was a 16.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $251,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,263,058.13. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

