Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $383.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.45 and a 200 day moving average of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.76 and a twelve month high of $437.06.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Arete Research raised Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.37.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

