Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,567.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

