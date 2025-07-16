Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 73.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $235,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,023.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 71,458 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.40. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In other Pathward Financial news, CAO Jennifer W. Warren sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $129,975.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,331.43. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 10,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $809,195.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,382.50. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,882 shares of company stock worth $1,403,123. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

