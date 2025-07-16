Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $359,000 Investment in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of City by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of City by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $162,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,902.60. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Parsons bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.38 per share, with a total value of $269,236.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,426. The trade was a 440.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,899 shares of company stock valued at $339,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.27. City Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. City had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.28 million. Equities analysts predict that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. City’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

