Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $366,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

