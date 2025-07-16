Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $379,000 Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brinker International by 3,277.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,615,000 after buying an additional 958,101 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,408,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,929,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 4,710.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 274,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 178,503 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.41.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:EAT opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,522.81. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

