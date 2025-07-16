Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,696,000 after buying an additional 91,174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,756,000 after buying an additional 197,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 881.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 597,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,411,000 after buying an additional 536,591 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 572,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $103,503,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total transaction of $233,734.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,828.88. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,308.15. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and sold 11,639 shares valued at $2,547,802. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.43.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $240.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.88. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

