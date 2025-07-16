Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,312,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after acquiring an additional 229,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 184,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $191.34 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $196.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.