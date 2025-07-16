Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 60.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other EZCORP news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $618,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 189,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,977.65. This represents a 18.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,010. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $767.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $306.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on EZCORP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EZCORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

