Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,012,000 after buying an additional 1,383,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,590,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,543,000 after purchasing an additional 734,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,642,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,357,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,732,000 after purchasing an additional 825,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,406,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,146,000 after purchasing an additional 493,914 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.87.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.