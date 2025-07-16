Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 376.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PR opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Corporation has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

