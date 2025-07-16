Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 52.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE ROP opened at $544.82 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $567.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.