Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,708,000 after acquiring an additional 666,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after acquiring an additional 427,276 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 409,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,274,000 after acquiring an additional 386,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,180 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $330.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.21.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.1%

MOH stock opened at $214.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $213.22 and a one year high of $365.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

