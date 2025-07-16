Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 239 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,716,000 after acquiring an additional 275,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DaVita by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,783,000 after acquiring an additional 82,326 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,386 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of DaVita by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,100,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.76 and a 1 year high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

