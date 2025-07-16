Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,090 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,813,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,642 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,458,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,154 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,631,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,691.20. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,488 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $89.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.70.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

