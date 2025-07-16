Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,710 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,364,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,452,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,852,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ExlService by 25.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,746,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,671,000 after acquiring an additional 552,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,419,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

