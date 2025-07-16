Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,721 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,851,131.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,098.42. The trade was a 55.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 2,247 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $388,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,367. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.86.

Read Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.1%

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $164.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.41 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.09.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.