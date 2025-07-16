Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Urogen Pharma worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6,908.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Urogen Pharma
In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $38,043.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,395.86. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Urogen Pharma
Urogen Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ URGN opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.02. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.
Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97,487.15% and a negative net margin of 150.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.
About Urogen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Urogen Pharma
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.