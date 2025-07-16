Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Urogen Pharma worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6,908.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity at Urogen Pharma

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $38,043.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,395.86. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URGN shares. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ URGN opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.02. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97,487.15% and a negative net margin of 150.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Urogen Pharma

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.