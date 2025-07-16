Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 1,875.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAUR. Wall Street Zen lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Laureate Education Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

