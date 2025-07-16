Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. Unum Group has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

