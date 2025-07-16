Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,062 Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,801,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

F.N.B. Stock Down 3.8%

FNB stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

