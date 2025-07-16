Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,980 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Fulgent Genetics worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,873 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $38,471.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 372,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,840.74. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.03. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.26 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

