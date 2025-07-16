Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,443.35. This trade represents a 66.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $536,256.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,216.80. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $251.74 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $255.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.29 and its 200-day moving average is $198.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.25.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

