Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,245,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,402,000 after purchasing an additional 70,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,153.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 369,825 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,224,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,017,794.80. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,160.68. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PAYC opened at $222.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.45 and a 1-year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.