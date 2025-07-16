Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 442 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 653.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 11.60%. UL Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UL Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,950. The trade was a 17.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,194.16. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.