Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $670,565,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,206,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,276,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 854,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after buying an additional 361,543 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 18,141.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 351,409 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.19.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $178.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.