Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 530 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,060,000 after acquiring an additional 358,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,434,000 after purchasing an additional 264,778 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,403,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,308,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,181 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $365,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,511.46. This represents a 17.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $84,936.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,687.05. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,349. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on shares of RB Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.79.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $111.07.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

