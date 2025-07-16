Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 590 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,230,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,072,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 203,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $97,258,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $63,171,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total value of $4,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 339,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,292,825.62. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $4,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 284,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,254,237. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,380. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSIS stock opened at $208.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.46. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

