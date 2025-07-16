Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $358,000 Position in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66. Northeast Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northeast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.60). Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

