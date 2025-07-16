Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $361,000 Position in Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Semler Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Semler Scientific by 318.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Semler Scientific by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMLR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Semler Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 60.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter.

Semler Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

Featured Stories

