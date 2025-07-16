Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $363,000 Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 1,491.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,947,473.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $581,750.73. This trade represents a 83.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 80,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $4,983,343.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,730.72. The trade was a 53.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,931,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $63.25.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

