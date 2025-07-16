Amanda Whalen Sells 15,000 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 517,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,394,529.46. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $502,050.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $524,700.00.

NYSE:KVYO opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.55 and a beta of 1.37. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $279.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.79 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KVYO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 390,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,197,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,535,000 after purchasing an additional 267,845 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

