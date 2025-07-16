AMETEK (NYSE:AME) & COREwafer Industries (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Head-To-Head Comparison

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) and COREwafer Industries (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AMETEK and COREwafer Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK 1 4 6 1 2.58 COREwafer Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

AMETEK currently has a consensus target price of $197.30, suggesting a potential upside of 11.81%. Given AMETEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AMETEK is more favorable than COREwafer Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK $6.94 billion 5.87 $1.38 billion $6.11 28.88 COREwafer Industries $140,000.00 258.63 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares AMETEK and COREwafer Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than COREwafer Industries.

Volatility and Risk

AMETEK has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COREwafer Industries has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AMETEK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of COREwafer Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMETEK and COREwafer Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK 20.43% 16.75% 10.90% COREwafer Industries -255.83% N/A N/A

Summary

AMETEK beats COREwafer Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered medical components and devices, automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; single-use and consumable surgical instruments, implantable components, and drug delivery systems; engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, and automation; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for thermal management, military and commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; motors for commercial appliances, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers; and operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About COREwafer Industries

Aluf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device. Its product lines include Predictive, Demonstrated, and Quantitative (PDQ) – Wafer Level Reliability (WLR), a wafer level reliability test software package; the ASUR SDR software suite that provides an environment in which users can test semiconductor wafers by using the JEDEC compliant PDQ-WLR algorithm library; and ASUR PDR, which provides an immediate view of stresses and device behaviors through the use of its real-time plotting tool. The company also provides shipping and coordination services for retail and wholesale, electronics, and manufacturing companies worldwide; and operates cloud based tracking and e-logistics. In addition, it manufactures and processes CBD distillate, a THC-free, purified form of CBD. The company was formerly known as COREwafer Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Aluf Holdings, Inc. in August 2015. Aluf Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

