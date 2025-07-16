Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Stock Holdings Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,329,530,000 after purchasing an additional 907,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,753,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,741,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,277,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,465,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 807,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,126,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $14,347,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $17,344,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,876,000. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Ares Management Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $174.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.68 and a 200-day moving average of $166.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

