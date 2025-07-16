Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,170 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,390,000. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

