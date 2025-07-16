Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.46 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Shares of CSL opened at $398.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

