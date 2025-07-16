Arizona State Retirement System Sells 132 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

NYSE BURL opened at $252.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,060 shares of company stock worth $253,164. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.36.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

