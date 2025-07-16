Arizona State Retirement System Sells 285 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,674,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,681,000 after buying an additional 454,711 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38,770.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,565,000 after buying an additional 442,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,780,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.04.

ULTA opened at $473.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $498.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

